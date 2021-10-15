Imlie, 15 October 2021, Written Update: Imlie catches Malini red handed

As the episode starts, the family continues to distract the committee members. Nishant and Sundar are busy taking their photos. Malini reminds them that it is almost time for everyone to arrive and the idol should be here by now. Though the committee members start lashing out at Harish, they are distracted again. Imlie catches Malini selling the idol to a poor family.

Malini asks how will she convince everyone about what she saw, Imlie tells her she won’t steal the goddess from a poor family, as it’s theirs now. Imlie tells her to change for her child as they will be living together after she has a child. Malini makes it clear she won’t be sharing Aditya with her anymore.

The family members along with the committee members asks Imlie to bring the idol and just as she goes out to get it, she finds that it is missing. Imlie is shocked as to who could take her Idol. As she is being scolded by the committee members, Aditya finds the shell to announce the start of the celebrations. Imlie and the rest of the family come in to find Aditya with the missing idol. Aditya tells her how the driver told him all about it.

Aditya gets information about the smuggler Pasha from his informant. Aparna expresses her concerns as he is about to leave but Aditya assures her he will be safe. Aditya promises Imlie he will be back in one piece as she is worried about his departure.

Aditya arrives at the location and the informant tells him it is dangerous to go in but Aditya goes in nonetheless. Aditya sneaks in a take out of the guard and he finds the MLA with the smuggler. As the episode ends, Aditya starts recording the conversation between the MLA and smuggler Pasha.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Malini hides the Idol