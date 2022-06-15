Imlie, 15th June 2022, Written Update: Imlie grows suspicious about Jyoti

Today’s episode begins with Imlie asking Aryan to leave his ego aside. Aryan asks Imlie to have food as she didn’t have anything since morning. Imlie tells Aryan that Kairi informed her even he didn’t have food. Aryan tells Imlie that Kairi is very weird to be around. Imlie defends Kairi and asks Aryan to accept that he is the father of the child. Aryan tells her that Imlie is not understanding the pain she is facing because of Madhav. He shows her a medicinal strip as proof against Madhav. At the same time, Imlie observes someone wearing the same footwear but fails to recognise the person.

Narmada and Arpita ask Imlie to join the Pooja. Narmada tells Jyoti that she can break her fast as they reach the temple. Gudiya asks Nila why she is letting Jyoti and Harry stay together as if Sundar and Imlie weren’t enough. Aryan takes Imlie on the side and tells she cannot ignore the truth for long. Imlie says her eyes and ears are open but Aryan cannot see what she can. Aryan shows her the proof again and tells Madhav is responsible. Jyoti rejoices seeing them argue.

Jyoti notices Imlie is not wearing the footwear and offers her the slippers she is wearing. Imlie is stunned to have observed the same footwear. Imlie learns Jyoti harmed Madhav. Imlie cannot believe Jyoti could harm Madhav and decides on finding solid proof. Imlie prays to God about finding the real culprit. Aryan visits the pharmacy store and asks the person to show him CCTV footage. Imlie stumbles while praying and Aryan holds her. Aryan asks her what if something must have happened to the baby. Imlie says she is worried because the baby belongs to him. Aryan agrees the baby belongs to him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 14th June 2022, Written Update: Sundar helps Imlie