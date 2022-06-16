Imlie, 16th June 2022, Written Update: Imlie brings Madhav home

Today’s episode begins with Aryan telling Imlie that he loves the baby but…. Imlie asks but the baby is illegitimate? She insists he to promise that he shall trust the mother and shall take care of her. Aryan gives her the promise. Imlie asks him to accept that he is the father of the child and Aryan refuses. He gets adamant about punishing Madhav as he gains consciousness. Imlie thinks that she shall make sure nothing happens to Madhav. Later, Kairi brooms the house and Gudiya performs face yoga.

The phone rings and Kairi insists Gudiya to pick up the call. The hospital informs that Madhav has gained consciousness. Gudiya tells this loud and everyone in the house gets to know about this. Jyoti gets tensed hearing this. Narmada asks Kairi about Imlie and she says Imlie went to see Madhav. Harry laughs at Jyoti as her plan failed. Jyoti punches the mirror in rage and injures her hand. He continues thinking she shall get arrested now. Aryan thinks he shall punish Madhav now. Jyoti stuffs Harry’s mouth with sweets and tells they are poisoned.

Aryan proceeds to call the police in order to arrest Madhav and Kairi starts her drama. She mops the floor and Aryan slips. Kairi holds him and the phone drops in the water. She asks him if he is thinking about her. He scolds Kairi that he is Imlie’s husband and won’t glance at any woman. Jyoti asks Madhav to accompany her to the hospital and help her kill Madhav. She blakcmails Harry that she shall poison him if he doesn’t help her. As they are about to leave, Imlie enters with Madhav in a wheelchair. Aryan stops Imlie.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

