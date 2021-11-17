Imlie, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Aditya confronts Aryan for punishing Imlie

As the episode starts, Imlie and Aryan arrive at his office. Aryan asks her if she was scared and Imlie lies that it was boring for her. Aryan punishes Imlie for messing up his car and asks her to clean it up. Imlie tells him, it’s about to rain and the car will cleanse itself. Aryan asks her to keep scrubbing till she cleans it up really well.

Meanwhile Aditya is arguing with his manager regarding his article not being on the front page and Aryan walks into the office. Aryan asks him what he will do if he doesn’t have a newspaper to publish his news. Aditya recalls his encounter with him the other day.

Aditya learns that Aryan is the new CEO of his company. Aryan makes it that he will work as per his instructions or else he won’t have a newspaper to work on. Aryan asks Aditya to take care of the interns and just as he informs Aryan that the interns have been given their project, he sees Imlie washing Aryan’s car in heavy rain. Aditya rushes to her and asks her to come in, Imlie doesn’t listen to him and tells him she doesn’t need his help.

Aditya confronts Aryan for making Imlie clean his car and Aryan tells him he was just teaching his intern a lesson. Later Aryan checks on his car and catches Imlie sitting on top of it. Imlie asks him to take a look at his car and a bird takes a leak on it. Aryan gives her a lesson that she should have more courage to achieve her dreams. As the episode ends, Imlie asks him not to underestimate her courage and capabilities.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

