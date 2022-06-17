Imlie, 17th June 2022, Written Update: Jyoti tricks Imlie

Today’s episode begins with Imlie bringing Madhav home, with his whole body covered in bandage except for the eyes. Aryan stops her and tells her she cannot bring Madhav into the house. Imlie tells that Madhav has been attacked and what is wrong with bringing her friend and providing security. Narmada defends Imlie and asks Aryan to tighten up the security. Imlie brought Sundar disguised as Madhav while the latter is still in the hospital. Imlie thinks the one who attacked Madhav shall surely try to attack him now.

Arpita asks Imlie about Sundar. She calls Sundar and phone rings nearby. Imlie tells that Sundar left in hurry and forgot his phone so she took it. Aryan confronts Imlie for bringing Madhav home. Imlie asks if this is not her house and she has rights to do everything. Aryan tells her that he is doing everything as he loves her but she is supporting Madhav. Imlie feels disheartened hearing this. Imlie goes to see Madhav. He tells Imlie that he is very hungry. Imlie ignores Aryan and goes to bring food for Madhav.

Arpita advises Aryan to live without anger and not take the loss of Arvind on his head. Jyoti prepares food for Madhav and mixes poison in it. Arpita informs Imlie that Jyoti already cooked for Madhav. Jyoti sees Madhav peacefully resting and realizes this cannot be him. Imlie stops her and asks her to eat the food first. Jyoti consumes the food. Imlie wonders Jyoti is innocent. She gets a call from the hospital that Madhav gained consciousness. Imlie asks them to not inform anyone. Jyoti asks Harry to immediately take her to the hospital as the poison starts reacting. Sundar visits Madhav and Imlie dresses as Kairi. She presses the feet of Nila and gets worried about Madhav.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

