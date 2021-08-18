Imlie, 18th August Written Update, Imlie & Malini struggle for power

In the latest episode, Meeti feels bad about what happened to them and asks Imlie to come back home with her. But Imlie convinces her that nothing is wrong with her life. Then Imlie listens to Malini and Anu’s conversation over video call about rotis prepared by Imlie were fed to street dogs by Malini. Imlie listens to Meeti and Dev and decides to go back to her in-laws house.

When she goes to her in-laws house, Malini and Aditya are surprised to see her. Aditya asks Imlie to prepare tea for him as he misses her tea. But Malini who already prepared tea feels sad and started acting wicked when Aditya leaves kitchen. They both started fighting about serving tea to Aditya. Malini throws tea on the floor and accuses Imlie for that and she tells the whole family that she will leave the house if she is the problem. Aditya’s mother stops her and accuses Imlie for snatching away Aditya from Malini. Then Aditya takes Imlie to room and tells her that he knows that she is innocent.

Imlie tell Aditya that Malini is not as good as they thought and tries to explain about what happened. But Aditya simply asks her not to accuse Malini as she is a pure-hearted girl. Meanwhile, when Meeti asks servant to clean her room, he refuses to listen. Then Dev comes and asks the servant why he’s behaving like that. Then he tells that Anu ordered servants to not to do any work for Meeti.

Dev starts cleaning room, Anu accuses Meeti for that. Then Malini comes and Meeti knows her as Kalpana and calls her that. Malini tells her original identity and how she suffered because of Imlie and Aditya’s marriage. Then Meeti walks away from house and Dev tries to stop her and asks Malini to be herself and not like her mother.

