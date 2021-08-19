Imlie, 19th August Written Update: Imlie volunteers to help

In the latest episode, while Meeti is leaving the home Aditya and Imlie enter the house and asks Meeti why is she in so much hurry? To which Meeti tells Aditya that once Malini came to her house in village and introduced herself as another person. When Aditya goes to the hall to meet Dev, Meeti tries to tell Imlie. Imlie informs her that she knows about Malini from past few days, but Aditya does not understand Malini’s intentions. Meeti gives her the confidence to cross the obstacles. She tells Imlie that trust God, he will show the way out.

When Aditya asks Malini about why she did that, Malini tells that she had a doubt that Imlie is Dev’s daughter that’s why she said the wrong name to know the truth and wanted to give the real rights to Imlie. To which Meeti apologises to Malini and Anu for misunderstanding. She confirms that she will stay with Dev’s family in Dev’s home to make sure everything goes right. Malini smells something is wrong with Meeti.

Aditya’s family while leaving to see Nandini’s daughter, his mother gives a necklace which was given to her by her mother-in-law to Malini to show that they didn’t accept Imlie as they daughter-in-law. But Imlie tries to avoid feeling bad. While talking to Meeti, Malini rushes to sit beside Aditya in the front seat and Aditya asks Imlie to sit back.

On their way from Nandini’s house, their cars get punctured. Both brothers go in search of a mechanic. When Imlie tries to change the tire, Aditya’s mother scolds her. She goes away from them. Then, three ladies come to them and ask for water. When they give the water, one of those three ladies throws powder in air. The whole family gets unconscious and when they try to take away the jewels, Imlie catches them and starts fighting with them.

