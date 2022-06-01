Imlie, 1st June 2022, Written Update: Aryan learns he is infertile

Today’s episode begins with Imlie trying to wake up on the hospital bed. The nurse informs her that the baby and her husband are fine. Aryan walks up to her and hugs her. Aryan lets Imlie know that she got promoted to Executive Reporter of the Bhaskar Times. Imlie rejoices and tells him even he got promoted. Imlie reveals to Aryan that he is going to become a father. She further adds that several doctors confirmed her pregnancy. Aryan gets on his bed. The doctor walks in and informs Aryan that his sperm count is very low and hence, he cannot become a father.

Aryan wonders how this can be true if Imlie is pregnant. Imlie talks with her baby. Jyoti gets paranoid knowing Imlie is pregnant. The doctor bumps into Jyoti and lets her know that Aryan’s fertility reports got exchanged. Jyoti rejoices thinking even the universe is on her side. At home, Sundar bumps into Arpita. They hide the gift boxes. Jyoti has an illusion where Aryan lashes out at Imlie and drags her to the door for cheating on him. Narmada jokes and tells Aryan that he shall be changing the diapers soon.

Aryan walks to the side and asks the lab to send his reports. Jyoti tells Aryan that she saw his infertility report and provokes him against Imlie. Aryan tells he is waiting for reports from another lab. Jyoti tricks Aryan with her words and checks the name of the lab. Narmada is about to receive the reports but a servant calls her. Jyoti exchanges the report. Aryan is shell shocked to know he is infertile. Meanwhile, the family commences the preparation of Imlie’s baby shower. Madhav orders special ladoos from Pagdandiya for Imlie. Nila lashes out at Madhav for showing extra concern and Imlie backs him. Imlie thinks of a plan.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 31st May 2022, Written Update: Imlie learns she is pregnant