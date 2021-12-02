Imlie, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Aryan vows to take revenge on Aditya

As the episode starts, Imlie enters the room Rathore family gave her to stay. She is amazed by the luxury of the room. Imlie recalls how she wanted to go back to her village while she was at her Sasural and how she is wanting to go back to her Sasural now that she is here. She wonders if she will forget her Sasural, eventually, as well.

Aditya sneaks into the house to see Imlie. He asks her to return home with him and Imlie tells him she won’t come if Malini is going to stay with them. Aditya expresses his contempt over Imlie for staying at Aryan’s place and Imlie lashes out at him.

Aryan takes out a file, which contains the news of his brother-in-law’s demise and he tells himself, it’s time to repay the debts. He recalls how Aditya was the one who took his brother-in-law’s interview, moments before he died. Aryan believes that it was Aditya’s words that intensified the issue and provoked the workers. He vows to destroy Aditya’s life.

Aditya is on his way down to Aryan, but Imlie stops him. Imlie begs Aditya to leave and threatens him that she won’t talk to him if he doesn’t leave immediately. Police arrive at Aryan’s house as they were informed by the neighbours that someone sneaked into Aryan’s house. By the time Aryan and police reach Imlie’s room, she manages to send Aditya away.

Aditya returns home all drunk and the family asks him about Imlie. He asks the family not to talk about Imlie anymore as she isn’t a family member anymore. He keeps telling them Imlie has abandoned him. Malini tries to support him and Aparna lashes out at her. As the episode ends, Aditya breaks one of his photos with Imlie, and Aparna slaps him for it.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

