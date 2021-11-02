Imlie, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Aditya lashes out at Imlie

As the episode starts, Aditya questions Malini’s decision to write his name on her hand with mehndi. Malini straightaway denies it and tells everyone she wasn’t aware of it. Rupali asks her how she can be unaware of what is being written on her hand. Malini asks the person who put mehandi on her hand and she tells everyone she did it by mistake as she used to write Aditya’s name on Malini’s hand every year.

Malini again tries to be the nice person and keeps apologising to Imlie and Imlie lashes out at her. Aditya is angered at Imlie tells Imlie not to spoil others Karwa Chauth and they both leave in separate ways.

Aditya tries to console Imlie but Imlie is still upset about Malini’s issue. They have an argument and Imlie requests Aditya to send Malini back to her home. Just as Aditya tells Imlie he can’t do it, Malini walks into their room.

Malini tells Aditya that there is no need for them to fight over and she will leave by herself. As Aditya leaves the room in anger, Malini tells Imlie she will be back real soon and Aditya will be the one bringing her back. Anu is shocked to see Malini return home with her belongings and Malini explains her intentions to her mother.

Imlie finds Aditya sleeping on the sofa instead of his bed and she hopes for a new beginning as Malini isn’t home. Aparna asks Imlie to join her in the Karwa Chauth rituals and pledges her support regarding her issues with Malini. Anu asks Meethi to taste her food before serving her and she tells her she can’t as she is fasting for Karwa Chauth. Anu insults her and asks her who she is keeping the fast for. As the episode ends, Meethi says her love Satyakam will always be alive even if they are apart.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

