Imlie, 20 October 2021, Written Update: Imlie takes Pranav’s test

As the episode starts, Imlie catches Pranav wandering around the kitchen and he lies that he is making tea for Rupali. Imlie knows he is lying as Rupali had tea just a while ago. Pranav is saved as Radha takes him away. Pranav feels relieved as Imlie was starting to doubt him.

Aparna asks Radha how can she accept Pranav all of a sudden as she must be the one who was hurt the most when Rupali came back from her Sasural. Radha put forward the opinion that it is up to Rupali and this is what she wants as she hasn’t divorced him after all these whiles. Malini tries to support Radha but Aparna and Pankaj are of the opinion that further thought has to be given before sending Rupali away again.

Imlie goes to Aditya’s room and hesitates to enter it. Aditya watches her and asks her why she is hesitating to meet him. Aditya tells her how he misses the old Imlie. Imlie tells him he won’t know how she feels because he hasn’t been cheated like she was. Imlie conveys her doubts on Pranav to Aditya and Aditya tells her what he can do apart from supporting his sister.

Rupali catches Pranav messing with Idol and he manages to convince her he was praying. Imlie bursts in and challenges Pranav to quiz competition to know how much he knows about Rupali now. Pranav is asked about Rupali’s likings and he fails to answer the majority of the question. Imlie takes the decision that he will have to score more marks before he can take Rupali. Aparna and Pankaj agree to the decision. As the episode ends, Pranav tells Imlie that he won’t fail this time around with an evil smile on his face.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

