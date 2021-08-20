Imlie, 20th August Written Update: Malini tries to frame Imlie

In the latest episode, Imlie fights with those three women who wanted to take away Tripathi's jewels. Imlie beats them despite being injured, she tries to take the family jewels and she succeeds. In between the fight, Aditya and Nishant come with the mechanics. They find Imlie fighting with the thieves, and as they help, Aditya drags Imlie. They call police and ask them to take the thieves.

Dev asks Meeti to come to hall to watch TV and he shows Meeti about what Imlie did. They both feel proud about her. Instantly, Anu offs the TV and told Dev that those three women may be from the daughter and mom's village and this is their plan. To which Meeti answers that she knows the bad intentions of Anu and she will make sure that Imlie is safe before going back to her village.

Kunal comes to Anu's home as she asked him. He asks Anu what is the reason? To which Anu tells Kunal to file a case against Meeti. Kunal backfires and scolds Anu for her and her daughter’s mischievous and wicked acts. He makes sure that if Anu or Malini goes against Imlie and Meeti or file a false case against them, then he will be their lawyer instead of Anu or Malini's. Anu then tells Kunal that Malini did right thing in his case, using and throwing him.

Imlie gave all the jewels to Aditya’s mother and while checking the jewels, they don’t see the necklace given to Malini. When she asks Malini, she says that she didn’t see. Malini goes to Aditya’s room with him to see the necklace and they find that necklace on Imlie’s dress. Malini suggests telling Imlie to be careful with her intentions and she knows that Imlie is the rightful one to take the necklace. Then, Aditya calls Imlie before giving necklace to his mother as Malini suggested.

We have seen this episode on channels OTT platform.

