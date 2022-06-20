Imlie, 20th June 2022, Written Update: Imlie realises Jyoti is the culprit

Today’s episode begins with Aryan recalling how Imlie brought Madhav home even when he refused. He holds a photo frame of his and Imlie and thinks he couldn’t keep Imlie happy. Arpita and Sundar leave for an ice cream date. Aryan watches them from behind and thinks they are Imlie and Madhav. At the hospital, the guards catch Kairi. Kairi recalls how once Aryan asked her to reach out to the CM and she acted like a foreigner. Imlie thinks of channeling the same fire in her. Imlie escapes from the hold of the guards

Imlie calls the inspector at the hospital and asks him to take Madhav’s statement. Jyoti notices Madhav in another room and gets up from her bed. The nurse tries to stop her but she hits the nurse. Imlie walks towards Madhav thinking she shall catch who is the culprit. Aryan tries to call Imlie but she disconnects. Aryan gets worried and leaves to find Imlie. Imlie finds Harry on his way and asks what he is doing at the hospital. The guards inform Madhav that his wife is fine now. Imlie recalls Jyoti eating spiked food and understands everything.

Harry thinks of alerting Jyoti that Imlie has gotten to know everything. Jyoti walks towards Madhav’s room and injects him with poison. It turns out that Imlie had taken place of Madhav. Imlie understands Jyoti is the culprit. Nila waits for lunch and calls Kairi. Nila tells Sharda that Imlie and Kairi are missing. Sharda tells her that Imlie must be busy working. Aryan finds Arpita and Sundar. Arpita tells Aryan that Imlie is at the hospital. Harry tries to tell Jyoti everything but Jyoti in her excitement tells him that she killed Madhav and next is Imlie.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 17th June 2022, Written Update: Jyoti tricks Imlie