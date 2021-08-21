Imlie, 21 August Written Update: Aditya & Imlie share a romantic moment

In the latest episode, Aditya calls Imlie and the whole family comes. He shows the necklace to his mom and she asks him where he found that. Malini tells her that they found that necklace on Imlie’s clothes. To which Aditya’s mother accuses Imlie of being a thief. Aditya calls the whole family. The whole family is surprised with Aditya’s behaviour. He asks Imlie to choose a set. As she is not interested in jewels, but interested in books she tells Aditya that she don’t want anything.

But he insists on her to take. Instead of choosing for her, she chooses sets for the whole family members including Malini. But she does not choose for her. After going to her room, Aditya brings her a set and tells her that he knows when his mother gave Malini that necklace, she felt bad about that. To avoid such circumstances in future, he insists her to take that set. She is happy about knowing that Aditya’s trust on her can’t be replaced or damaged by anything. Malini feels bad about what happened and she wants to do something to reach Aditya. Ruby get Rakhi for her brothers and Imlie thought maybe she could buy Rakhi for Malini too.

When she gives Rakhi to Malini, Malini gives her a prescription and asked her to bring after breakfast medicines as they are completed and asks her to go to that particular shop only. The next day on Rakhi Aditya gives Ruby a bag and Nishant a spa package. Meanwhile, Malini inform that particular shopkeeper about Imlie and when she goes, he gives her the medicines. He informs Malini to be careful and not let anyone take that medicine as it is dangerous. Malini says ok to that and transfers his money.

