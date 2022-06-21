Imlie, 21st June 2022, Written Update: Imlie is in trouble

Today's episode begins with Imlie calling Aryan. Aryan asks where she is and why she didn't leave a message before leaving. Imlie asks him why he is shouting. Aryan asks her what else he should do when she isn't safe with Madhav. Aryan expresses that he is more concerned about her and baby's safety. Imlie tells him she can take care of the baby. Meanwhile, Jyoti attacks Imlie from behind. Harry and Jyoti drag Imlie on a wheelchair. Aryan searches for Imlie at the hospital and Jyoti hides. Nila and Gudiya asks about Kairi and Imlie. Sundar dresses as Kairi and Arpita acts as Imlie. Narmada asks Nila to let Imlie rest.

Jyoti hides Imlie in a morgue cabin. Aryan notices Imlie's slippers outside the morgue room and enters it. He senses Imlie's presence but he isn't able to find her. Jyoti and Harry escape. Imlie wakes up in a morgue cabin and struggles to open it. Aryan gets adamant about finding Imlie. Nila clads herself in a blanket and enters Imlie's room. Arpita and Sundar attack her thinking there is a thief in their room. Nila complains to Narmada that Imlie and Kairi thrashed her. Narmada pacifies her. Arpita asks her to be careful from now on.

Jyoti and Harry pretend as if they are coming from the temple. She tells Narmada that she was praying for Imlie and Aryan as they are going through a rough phase. Gudiya taunts Nila that she cannot do anything and now Imlie will have Aryan's child. Nila tells her that they need to be careful in Kairi's presence. Arpita mocks Jyoti and tells Narmada that she loved her drama. Arpita asks Narmada to visit Jyoti and see how she does the pooja. Jyoti asks Harry to open the bottle and pour the wine. Narmada enters Jyoti's room with Arpita and is shocked to see her with a glass of wine.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

