Imlie, 22nd June 2022, Written Update: Aryan saves Imlie

oday's episode begins with Aryan showing Imlie's photo to the security guard. He says that Imlie was here but he doesn't know where she is currently. Aryan gets adamant in finding her. Imlie freezes in the morgue cabin. The wardboy takes her body on the stretcher for cremation. In the way, Imlie's hand touches Aryan's hand. Imlie senses Aryan's presence. Arpita and Narmada visit Jyoti's room. Jyoti tells them she is listening to shlokas on her headphones. The ward boy takes Imlie in the ambulance. Aryan reaches the ambulance and gets into it. He uncovers the body and is shocked to find Imlie. He offers her soup and Imlie thanks her. Imlie lets him know that Jyoti is behind everything. Aryan is stunned to know this. Nila is in pain because of all the thrashing by Sundar and Arpita. Nila calls Meethi to enquire about Kairi. Meethi lets her know there is no one named Kairi that she knows. Nila lashes out at her and cuts the call. Meethi understands Imlie is disguised as Kairi. She calls Imlie to know if she is safe. Imlie explains to her everything about Jyoti. She asks her to win the people with her goodness.

Nila searches for Kairi. Arpita asks her what happened and why she is shouting. Nila threatens Arpita that she shall call police if Kairi doesn't appear. Sundar disguises as Kairi and appears in front of Nila. Nila beats her badly. Aryan and Imlie reach home. Aryan angrily calls out Jyoti. Sundar asks them if they are looking for Jyoti and tells them that she had come to the hospital to kill Imlie and Madhav.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

