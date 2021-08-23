Imlie, 23 August Written Update: Imlie gets trapped

In the latest episode, Imlie brings those medicines written in the prescription. Rupali asks Imlie where is she from the morning. Malini answers that she gave her medicines prescription to Imlie to bring medicines. Imlie gave the medicine to Malini. Then medicines start reacting on Malini. Her breathing gets stopped. Everyone panicked about the situation and call the doctor. They later scold Imlie.

After Malini's health improves, Imlie confronted her about why she did it? Malini gets irritated about Imlie’s questions and shouts at Imlie that she wants her Aditya back. Imlie tries to tell Malini even their marriage is based on love and Aditya always gets back to her even though she tries to go far from him. Malini questions Imlie about her love and her sacrifices for Aditya? How many times she fights with Imlie for her right of being the daughter and daughter-in-law. But Imlie tells Malini that getting wrong medicines and taking them intentionally to get back to Aditya is nonsense. Malini tells Imlie that if loving Aditya is nonsense then it is what it is. Meeti calls her Amma to ask about her health. Latter asks Meeti to come back to village. While talking to her, Anu interrupts asks her to pay the bills for using everything. Meeti’s Amma gets angry by hearing the conversation and she cuts the call by saying she will do what is necessary.

Anu goes to Tripathi’s home after knowing Malini’s health and scolds everyone what were they doing while Imlie was giving the wrong medicines and demands them to throw Imlie out of house. Imlie comes in between and tells Anu that everyone in the family scolds her when she does the wrong things because they love her as a family member. When Anu asks Tripathis about this, no one answers and Imlie gets back to her room.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

