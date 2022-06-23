Imlie, 23rd June 2022, Written Update: Aryan defends Jyoti

Today's episode begins with Aryan asking Jyoti to come out. Imlie tells Jyoti shall come out only if she is at home as she was at the hospital trying to kill her and Madhav. Narmada informs them that Jyoti is meditating and praying for them in her room. Aryan watches Jyoti praying. He lashes out at Imlie for doubting Jyoti. Imlie tells him that she heard her voice when she gave her the injection. Aryan tells her that he trusts Jyoti like she trusts Madhav. Imlie confronts Jyoti and asks her to stop her drama. Jyoti smirks and tells she is meditating since morning. Imlie takes an oath that she won't let Jyoti harm Aryan and her baby.

Imlie enters her room. Aryan tells her that he was proud of her but now she has broken his trust. Imlie asks what she did that broke his trust. Aryan tells her that she blamed Jyoti for everything as he criticized Madhav. He expresses his dejection telling Imlie tried to take revenge by blaming Jyoti. Imlie tells him why Madhav is suffering in the hospital and if he is the culprit and not Jyoti. Imlie gets emotional and tells him that she shall win his trust. She lets him know that she doesn't have any proof but she shall have it soon. Imlie talks to her baby and asks the baby to not get affected by her parent's misunderstanding. Nila is eager to expose Kairi.

She tells Narmada that Kairi is wearing men's shoes. She gets adamant to expose Kairi. Arpita gets tensed thinking Sundar will get exposed today. Narmada slides the blanket and sees Kairi is sleeping. Nila asks her why she is wearing men's shoes. Kairi tells her that these shoes are her father's and starts her drama. Kairi warns Nila to stay away from her. Jyoti walks in with aarti to Aryan's room. She is shocked to know Madhav is still alive. Aryan tells her that he shall meet Madhav and clear everything out. Jyoti gets tensed thinking Madhav will reveal her truth.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

