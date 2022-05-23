Imlie, 23rd May 2022, Written Update: Jyoti intoxicates food prepared by Imlie

Today’s episode begins with Jyoti getting restless thinking about Aryan and Imlie spending a night alone. She calls Aryan and asks about his health. Aryan expresses that he is worried about Aryan’s health. Jyoti asks him to take care of himself but he tells her that it feels good to take care of our loved ones. He tells Jyoti that Imlie caught cold the last night. Aryan gets concerned hearing Imlie coughing and gets paranoid about seeing her hand injured. Jyoti gets envious knowing Aryan shall bandage her hand. Later, Imlie sits on the terrace aiming at the stars. She shows Aryan the Dhruva star though everyone watches the moon.

Imlie thanks him for taking her care. Aryan asks her why she is thanking him for doing so little. Imlie shies and utters love. She leans over him and tells him he loves her like the pole star which always stays. She expressed that she thought love was like the moon that disappeared on every Amavas. But Aryan stayed with her like the Dhruva star and paved her way through life. Aryan thanks her for teaching him how to love and hugs her. The next day, Imlie cooks and orders them to not let Aryan come into the kitchen. Aryan anyway enters and kisses Imlie from behind. Imlie tells Sundar shall come and Aryan steps away.

Imlie laughs and says there is nothing wrong with kissing one’s own wife and Jyoti gets jealous noticing their romance. She walks to her and falls deliberately. Imlie gets a cut on her hand. Jyoti tricks her into words and tells if one doesn’t get love, they should snatch it. Imlie gets busy with chores and meanwhile, Jyoti intoxicates the dishes. At the dinner table, Nila tries to provoke Narmada against Imlie. Gudiya brings food for Narmada. Imlie also brings food but notices that Narmada already started with dinner. Aryan asks Imlie to taste her food first. Imlie feels dizzy after consuming food. Jyoti gets angry about her plan being unsuccessful.

