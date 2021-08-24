Imlie, 24 August Written Update: Malini gets determined

In the latest episode, Imlie cries and feels bad about what happened to Malini. Aditya comes and asks for Imlie. Instead of her, he finds Anu. Anu scolds Aditya about asking for Imlie. Aditya advices Anu to do some work, otherwise she will get evil thoughts. Aditya asks Malini to not doubt Imlie’s intentions. His father asks him to search for her. While Imlie tries to depart for her village, her grandmother comes and stops her.

She gives her the confidence to face obstacles. She suggests to not stop at problem like her mother. Imlie tells her grandma that she is straightforward, now it’s time to change that. She feels happy with her grandma’s arrival. When Aparna asks Malini to light the evening dia, Rupali and Aditya tell them that they threw out the person who did that. Malini refuses to do that as it is daughter-in-law‘s work. But Aparna insists.

By the time she lights the dia, Imlie comes and takes the plate. She shows Malini symbolically that she always takes her rights despite of circumstances. Imlie tells everyone that she will fight against odd people, odd situations and odd habits. She tells everyone that there is a surprise waiting for everyone in the house. Imlie’s grandmother shouts at Sundar in hall for not pressing her legs correctly. Everyone is surprised to see a stranger in their house. She introduces herself as nani to everyone. She humiliates Anu by asking about her jewellery and her age. Even though mother-in-laws is not in favour, but Nishant tells Imlie that her grandmother is way straightforward than her. She calls Malini as Kalpana, and everyone is surprised. Later, Imlie ties rakhi to Malini by saying that she won’t leave her husband. Malini removes that rakhi and says she won’t sacrifice anyone anymore.

We have seen this episode on channels OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 23 August Written Update: Imlie gets trapped