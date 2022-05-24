Imlie, 24th May 2022, Written Update: Imlie gets pregnant

Today’s episode begins with Imlie tasting her food and getting uneasy. Aryan and Arpita get paranoid seeing Imlie. Jyoti shows her fake concern for Imlie. Imlie feels dizzy and rushes to the bathroom. Nila says something is wrong with the food. Narmada tries to taste the food but Jyoti stops her. Jyoti testifies to Imlie’s mastery of cooking. Imlie returns and tells she is fine. Gudiya starts her drama and expresses that this shouldn’t have happened to Imlie. Nila asks Gudiya to stop her drama. Gudiya affirms Imlie has symptoms of pregnancy. Nila announces the good news.

Imlie rushes to the bathroom with a pregnancy kit. Jyoti is confused as she thought Imlie was feeling uneasy as she spiked her food. Narmada gets happy thinking she shall become the grandmother, Aryan the father, Arpita an aunt, and Sunara an uncle. Narmada asks Aryan to be with Imlie. Aryan thinks he cannot become a father too soon. The kit shows a positive mark and Imlie rejoices to thank Aryan for being the best father. Aryan gives good news to Narmada that she is going to become the grandmother.

Aryan imagines taking care of Imlie and Narmada performing predelivery rituals. Aprita brings Aryan out of his imagination. Nila packs Jyoti’s clothes and asks her to leave the house as she failed to separate Aryan and Imlie. Jyoti pins Nila to a cupboard and tells she knows how to separate them before the baby births. Aryan and Imlie bump into each other and they fathom that they need to be careful now. Imlie nicknames her baby as Kichu. Aryan suggest Chiku. Gudiya gets jealous seeing their love for each other. Aryan tells Imlie to call the baby whatever she wants and gets busy in work. Jyoti tampes the door handle. Imlie extends her hand towards the handle.

