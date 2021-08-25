Imlie, 25th August Written Update: Aditya’s caring speech

In the latest episode, Dulari eats breakfast as Anu shouts at Aparna. Dulari asks Imlie to show the room for her as it is her time to sleep. Imlie asks her to sleep in her room. Then, Dulari tells her that how can she sleep between a married couple. Rupali and Nishant talk to each other in a low voice that Dulari is the right person for Anu. Dulari tells them that she will sleep with Malini as she is alone in her room.

Anu doesn’t accept it as she sleeps with her daughter. Anu scolds Aparna for not doing anything about Imlie's situation. Imlie makes sure that Dulari takes care of Malini and she will send Malini to Anu’s home with good health. Anu scolds Meeti for Dulari coming to city. Meeti who doesn’t know that her mother came to city feels happy. Anu asks Meeti to sleep in the kitchen. She happily accepts it.

Then, Malini shows Imlie that there is a lot of difference between her and remaining family members. That’s why they are not accepting her as their daughter-in-law. Aditya brings her dadi a shawl and saree. She asks Aditya that her way of living only permits to village and asks him whether he’s feeling insecure. Aditya understand that Imlie is the one who’s feeling insecure. He explains her that the way of dressing won’t change a person's character. Then Imlie tells Aditya that changing dress won’t change her behaviour, but it can change people’s way of seeing. Dadi's sleep talk interrupts Malini’s sleep.

The next day morning Imlie gives the aarti to everyone in the house. They are all shocked seeing Imlie there. When asked about it, Imlie answers that early morning's aarti is the daughter-in-law's responsibility. Aparna asks Imlie that changing her dress won’t change their opinion about her. Imlie tells everyone that changing her way of living is Malini’s idea.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

