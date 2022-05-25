Imlie, 25th May 2022, Written Update: Imlie’s baby shower ceremony

Today’s episode begins with Imlie heading towards the door handle and Aryan stops her. He tells Imlie that she will not open the door and rather, he will help her. Aryan is about to hold the handle and Jyoti stops him. She tells him that she read his chart and metal shall prove to be a bad omen to him. Aryan lifts Imlie and kicks the door open. Jyoti gets jealous seeing that. Arpita prepares a swing for Imlie’s baby shower ceremony. Sundar tells Imlie that he knows how much she loves swings. Gudiya gets jealous seeing Imlie and tells Nila that she promised her to get her married with Aryan. Narmada keeps jewellery for the ceremony.

Nila gets jealous seeing Narmada’s and Imlie’s chemistry and asks her if she has forgotten what Imlie did to Aryan in the past. Narmada replies that Imlie is taking care of Aryan and the baby then why should she bother about the past. Meethi rejoices knowing Imlie is pregnant. She also informs the villagers about the same. They taunt her by asking if Imlie’s baby shall have a father’s name or not. Meethi makes them learn that Laxman, Bhishma, Arjun, and many others had their mother’s name. Imlie walks down all dressed for the baby shower ceremony. Imlie invites Banni as she prepares scrumptious food.

Nila humiliates Imlie for her friendship with roadside food vendor. Imlie gets raged at Nila. Later, Imlie feeds Aryan the ladoos that Banni prepared. She cleans Aryan’s lips and Jyoti gets jealous seeing that. Imlie sits on the swing for the ceremony and everyone gives gifts to her. Nila taunts that Imlie only values money. Imlie tells she values blessings over money and touches Nila’s feet. Imlie sits on the swing and Jyoti recalls loosening the rope of the swing. Imlie falls and everyone stands stunned seeing that.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 24th May 2022, Written Update: Imlie gets pregnant