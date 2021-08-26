Imlie: 26th August 2021; Written Update: Malini turns manipulative

In the latest episode, Aparna informs Imlie that changing dress won’t change their opinion about her. Imlie tells everyone that this is Malini’s idea not hers. Everyone is shocked on knowing that. Imlie asks Aditya how is she looking. Aditya tells her that she is beautiful in her outfit and she is so lovely. Listening to that Imlie feels happy, but Malini feels jealous and wants to leave. But Dulari stops Malini acting like she’s going to fall. Malini suggests her to eat less.

At breakfast, Dulari asks Imlie about the Rasam they completed. But Rupali informs her that they didn’t do any Rasam with Imlie and Aditya. Aparna tells Dulari that Rasam was conducted with Aditya and Malini as she is the daughter-in-law. Imlie felt bad after everyone left the table saying they won’t be present at the function. Dulari decided the function will be at evening. Rupali and Nishant made sure that they will help at the function formalities. Imlie tries to change the bulb but she can’t be able to do that. Aditya helps her to fix the bulb and compliments Imlie that she looks beautiful today. Imlie feels happy listening to Aditya. Malini comes to Anu’s house to tell about the function and Anu suggests Malini to control the situation rather than preventing. She shows how she made Imlie's mother behave as maid. To which Meeti replies that serving tea won’t make her to lower her class. Malini tells Anu that she won’t let that function. Rupali and Nishant make all the arrangements. But Malini steals the ring and gives it to Dulari and tells her that every time Imlie shows the difference between her mother and her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

