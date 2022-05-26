Imlie, 26th May 2022, Written Update: Imlie learns she is infertile

Today’s episode begins with Imlie’s baby shower and she falls. Aryan gets paranoid and rushes her to the hospital. The doctor informs Aryan that Imlie got unconscious after falling from the swing. Narmada asks if the baby is fine. The doctor informs that Imlie was never pregnant. Aryan informs him about the test. The doctor tells him that most home tests can give false results. Narmada asks the doctor to conduct the blood tests again. Gudiya rejoices knowing Imlie is not pregnant.

Nila praises Jyoti for executing her plan successfully. Imlie gets conscious and asks Aryan if Kichu is fine. The doctor returns and informs Narmada that Imlie is not pregnant. Imlie breaks down hearing that. The doctor further informs the family that Imlie is infertile and she can never become a mother. Aryan hugs Imlie. Nila shows her fake concern and worries about the family lineage. Jyoti bribes the doctor and thanks her for lying. Jyoti threatens her to prescribe medicines to stop her pregnancy. Imlie apologizes to Aryan for not giving him the happiness of becoming a father.

Aryan tells her that they shall perform the tests again. Imlie asks Aryan to be vulnerable and let his emotions out. Narmada breaks down knowing the truth. Imlie and Aryan get home. To lighten the environment, Aryan visits the kitchen to prepare French fries and a chocolate milkshake. He asks the women to rest and men shall cook today. Nila provokes Narmada and suggests she seek a priest’s advice that can cure Imlie’s condition. Gudiya confronts Nila for supporting Imlie. Nila tells her that Imlie shall refuse such superstitious acts and shall make Narmada angry.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 25th May 2022, Written Update: Imlie’s baby shower ceremony