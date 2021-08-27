Imlie, 27 August Written Update: Malini’s smart excuse

In the latest episode, Imlie decks up Dulari even though she doesn’t like. Imlie explains the efforts she is making to be a part of that family. She tells her that she leaves the hope on Sita maiya until she came to that house. Dulari makes Imlie feel that Aditya is her husband and this is her mother-in-law’s house. Imlie leave the room, and then Dulari says that gold ring is more valuable than Imlie’s speech.

Anu goes to Aparna and tells her that she doesn’t know how to shop broomstick that’s why she didn’t bring any gift to Imlie. Meeti comes to wish Aparna but Aparna turns her face. Imlie asks her mother to write the names and their behaviour with her and give her later. Everyone goes to the function. When they ask for the ring, Nishant brings the box where there is no ring present. Everyone doubts on Imlie’s grandma when Anu tell everyone to check Dulari. Imlie checks her grandma but she laughs. Aparna decides to check herself but Dulari tells everyone that ring is with Kalpana aka Malini. Rupali tells Malini if she’s ok then she will check her.

When Rupali checks her, she finds the ring tied to Malini’s saree. Everyone is shocked to know the truth, but Malini tells everyone that it is Dulari’s idea and this is a game. Imlie thanks Sita maiya that Dulari also kept her desire aside. Imlie asks Malini to drop the ring in the bowl. Even though she felt bad, but she drops the ring in the bowl. When Imlie and Aditya are searching for the ring, Malini remembers her and Aditya’s marriage as they both desperately played the game. She felt so bad seeing Imlie in that game with Aditya. Anu asks Malini how she lost to Dulari.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie: 26th August 2021; Written Update: Malini turns manipulative