Imlie, 27th June 2022, Written Update: Harry attacks Imlie

Today's episode begins with Aryan noticing Imlie is sleeping. He proceeds towards her to hug her from behind. Sundar disguised as Imlie gets tensed. Imlie enjoys the situation from a distance. As Aryan tugs his hands, Sundar falls from the bed. He rolls below the bed and Imlie takes his place. Aryan apologizes to Imlie and tells he was in jail regarding Madhav's case. Imlie tells him she couldn't gather evidence. Aryan asks her to just have breakfast with him and forget about everything. After some time, Kairi cooks in the kitchen and Jyoti arrives.

Jyoti asks her to kill Imlie if she truly considers herself her friend. Kairi gets tensed. Jyoti orders Harry to kill Imlie. Harry resists as Imlie is pregnant. Jyoti tells him that he shall kill Imlie and the blame shall go on Kairi. During breakfast, Kairi tells Jyoti that she killed Imlie and cut her into 55 pieces. Jyoti opens the bowl and finds real tamarind. Jyoti lashes out at her and asks her to leave. Kairi dresses as Imlie to be with Aryan. Jyoti asks Harry to kill Imlie. Kairi removes her wig and Harry notices her. Harry understands Imlie is Kairi.

Imlie tells him she very well knows Jyoti's and his intentions. He tries to attack Imlie. Imlie calls out to Aryan for help. Harry tells her that he needs to kill her in order to get free from Jyoti. Imlie struggles and screeches for help. She tells him he will be killing two lives. Jyoti enacts of getting a fracture as Aryan proceeds to help Imlie. Aryan asks Sundar to assist Jyoti to the hospital. Imlie screams for help. Harry keeps attacking her and tells he has no option. Aryan reaches and is stunned.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

