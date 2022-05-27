Imlie, 27th May 2022, Written Update: Imlie’s marriage is at stake

Today’s episode begins with Imlie getting emotional recalling Aryan’s, Narmada’s and Arpita’s excitement for the baby. Aryan tries his best to cheer Imlie and keep the family happy. Imlie puts the baby’s clothes in the cupboard and gets ready for work. Narmada walks to Imlie and suggests she should visit Baba who would cure her infertility. Imlie tells her that she doesn’t believe in such superstitious rituals. Narmada gets raged and asks her to do this for the family. Imlie agrees. Aryan asks them where are they going and Imlie lies.

They reach the ashram. Narmada tells Nila that she only needs an heir for the family. Imlie realises the baba is seeking hefty money and is one greedy conman. The baba looks at Imlie and tells Narmada that she cannot become pregnant as she has committed many sins in the past. Narmada pleads him for a solution and baba tells that Imlie needs to make a sacrifice. He suggests Imlie to slit her hand and pour 100 drops of blood in a pot. Imlie refuses and tells Narmada that this baba is fake. Nila provokes Narmada that she should separate Imlie from Aryan and get him married to Gudiya instead.

Imlie cries helplessly and a little girl walks to her. The mother of the girl drags her away from Imlie as the latter is a sinner. Imlie thinks that why a woman’s value is based on her motherhood while she can make strides in many aspects of life. Imlie suggests Narmada and Nila to not belive in fake baba as one becomes pregnant owing to faith. Narmada fumes and asks her to leave Aryan if she doesn’t wish to follow the ritual. Nila provokes Narmada telling that Aditya left Imlie as she had defects and problems in her married life. Narmada threatens Imlie to perform the ritual or leave Aryan.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 26th May 2022, Written Update: Imlie learns she is infertile