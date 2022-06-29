Imlie, 28th June 2022, Written Update: Madhav lies to Aryan and Imlie

Today's episode begins with Kairi praying to Sita maiya to help her in revealing Jyoti. She thinks today is the best day to reveal Aryan that he is baby's father as it is his birthday. Aryan searches for Imlie. He tells Kairi that Imlie must have forgotten his birthday. Kairi tells Imlie remembers his birthday. Kairi in her imagination sees Aryan recognizing her and being romantic with her. In reality, Aryan starts getting intimate with Kairi. Kairi asks him to go away. Aryan removes her fake teeth and tells he knows she is Imlie.

Imlie tells him she is doing everything to expose Jyoti. She asks Aryan to listen to her and Jyoti's conversation. Jyoti tells Kairi that she will cut the lady's fingers herself. Aryan tells Imlie that he couldn't catch up. Imlie tells him that the lady's fingers Jyoti was talking about was Imlie. Aryan demands his birthday gift. Imlie kisses him. Nila is shocked to see Aryan fall for another servant.

Jyoti tells Harry that she shall kill Imlie today during the party. A man delivers a parcel for Imlie.

Kairi tells she is Imlie and then changes her words. Kairi puts the cake in the room. Jyoti enters and hangs a knife on a hidden pulley. She thinks that Imlie will die as she lifts the cake. The camera that Imlie placed records Jyoti's act. At the evening, Aryan gets ready for the party. Imlie also gets dressed and walks to him. Imlie tells him that she finished her task. Jyoti hears this and asks what task. Imlie stands numb.

