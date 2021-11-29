Imlie, 29 November 2021, Written Update: Aryan catches Imlie taking shelter at the office

As the episode starts, Rupali catches Malini in her room. Malini lies that she came looking for a tablet and as Rupali searches it for her, she finds that the key to the drawers is missing. Malini leaves the room in the relief that Rupali won’t be able to get the phone.

Aditya tells Imlie, she can come to him for any help and Imlie tells she doesn’t need his help as she has started to live with him. She further adds that there are others to help her out. Aditya asks her about her new friend (Aryan) and Imlie lashes out at him.

As Aditya learns that Imlie won’t leaving till it's late, he decides to stay at the office till she leaves. Imlie tells him she doesn’t need his help and there are others in the office as well. Aditya leaves informing her, he won’t be waiting or hoping for her to return, as he has lost hope in her.

Aryan notices Imlie working late and he calls her to the cabin. Just as they talk Aryan gets a call from his sister, threatening him to come home. Though Imlie bursts into laughter, she tells Aryan he should be grateful that he has someone home, waiting for his return. Aryan leaves the office and Imlie takes shelter under her table.

Imlie is shocked to see Aryan as she wakes up. Imlie explains to herself that she was expelled from the hostel and Aryan doesn’t believe her. As the episode ends, heartbrokenly, Imlie leaves the office.

