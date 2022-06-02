Imlie, 2nd June 2022, Written Update: Jyoti instigates Aryan against Imlie

Today’s episode begins with Jyoti telling Aryan that everyone is rejoicing and thus, they should too. Aryan refuses as he is upset. Jyoti tries to provoke Aryan by asking him how Imlie can be close to someone than him and tries to point at Madhav. Aryan gets furious and expresses his trust for Imlie. He further adds he shall break old ties if they come in between his love for Imlie. Jyoti feels tensed hearing this. Aryan walks towards Imlie while she tries to feed laddoo to Madhav. Madhav offers laddoos to Aryan and he accepts it.

Narmada and Arpita ask Aryan if he is going to have the sweets as he is very health conscious. Nila taunts Imlie that how she will take care of the child when she herself is so childish. Arpita asks her not to worry as there are many people to take care of the baby. Imlie enters her room and gets stressed thinking about how will she nurture her baby. Gudiya applies the face pack and asks Nila to give her the feedback as she wishes to post it on the gram. Nila expresses her anger toward Gudiya and Jyoti failed to win Aryan.

During breakfast, Nila tries to instigate Narmada by telling her that Imlie went to work despite her pregnancy. Sundar tells her she went for a morning walk. A parrot sits on Nila’s shoulder. Imlie returns and asks the parrot to repeat words after her. Aryan requests Narmada to keep the parrot and she agrees. Jyoti visits Aryan’s office. She visits the archive room to find something against Madhav. Madhav notices Jyoti. Jyoti asks him to help her know the details of the sting operation. Madhav reveals how Imlie fell asleep ongoing the operation. Jyoti smirks as she found a reason to provoke Aryan.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

