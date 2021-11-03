Imlie, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Malini comes back home

In today’s episode, Adi calls Malini and tells she should’ve gone to her house, instead of staying in a hotel. Malini tells him to focus on Imlie and cuts the call. Imlie comes and tells her amma told Malini is staying in her parents’ house. Adi asks her if she’s spying on Malini and Imlie tells she was worried about Malini. Adi tells if she really was worried about Malini, she wouldn’t have kicked her out of the house at midnight. Imlie tells its all Malini’s plan.

In the evening, the Tripathis get ready for Karwa Chauth waiting for the moon. Nishant plays Chand Chupa Baadal Mein and Sundar tells that the moon is sighted and alerts everyone. Adi looks at Imlie and thinks no matter what happens, he cannot forget that it’s Imlie’s first Karwa Chauth. Imlie tells herself that Adi’s trust is the biggest gift for her. Everyone go to the terrace. Anu tells Malini it’s time to execute the plan. Imlie starts the ritual, but Adi leaves as he gets Malini’s call. Imlie turns around to see Adi’s face but doesn’t find him and sees him leaving on his bike. The family consoles Imlie because she’s sad.

Adi returns home with Malini and takes her to the room and tells she fell unconscious. Malini asks Adi water and he goes to get her food as well. Malini taunts Imlie and reminds her that she had told Imlie that Adi won’t celebrate Karwa Chauth with her. Imlie and Adi argue in their room. Aparna brings food and tells Imlie that even Adi was fasting. Adi and Imlie feed each other. Next morning, everyone decide to buy a gift for the baby.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Imlie vows to reveal Malini’s true face