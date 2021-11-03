Imlie, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Malini comes back home

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:08 PM IST  |  12.8K
   
Imlie, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Malini comes back home
Imlie, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Malini comes back home
Advertisement

In today’s episode, Adi calls Malini and tells she should’ve gone to her house, instead of staying in a hotel. Malini tells him to focus on Imlie and cuts the call. Imlie comes and tells her amma told Malini is staying in her parents’ house. Adi asks her if she’s spying on Malini and Imlie tells she was worried about Malini. Adi tells if she really was worried about Malini, she wouldn’t have kicked her out of the house at midnight. Imlie tells its all Malini’s plan.

In the evening, the Tripathis get ready for Karwa Chauth waiting for the moon. Nishant plays Chand Chupa Baadal Mein and Sundar tells that the moon is sighted and alerts everyone. Adi looks at Imlie and thinks no matter what happens, he cannot forget that it’s Imlie’s first Karwa Chauth. Imlie tells herself that Adi’s trust is the biggest gift for her. Everyone go to the terrace. Anu tells Malini it’s time to execute the plan. Imlie starts the ritual, but Adi leaves as he gets Malini’s call. Imlie turns around to see Adi’s face but doesn’t find him and sees him leaving on his bike. The family consoles Imlie because she’s sad. 

Adi returns home with Malini and takes her to the room and tells she fell unconscious. Malini asks Adi water and he goes to get her food as well. Malini taunts Imlie and reminds her that she had told Imlie that Adi won’t celebrate Karwa Chauth with her. Imlie and Adi argue in their room. Aparna brings food and tells Imlie that even Adi was fasting. Adi and Imlie feed each other. Next morning, everyone decide to buy a gift for the baby.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Imlie vows to reveal Malini’s true face

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla, Pic Credit: Star Plus / YouTube


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven, 17 Touch Screen Presets Fry, Roast, Dehydrate & Bake, Auto Shutoff, Accessories Included, Xl 10l Family Size, Black

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Ov...

$77.00
$139.99 (45%)
 Buy Now
Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3

Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3" Feed Chute...

$49.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Cosori Air fryer max xl(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One Touch Screen With 13 Cooking Functions, Preheat And Shake Reminder, 5.8 Qt, Black

Cosori Air fryer max xl(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One...

$119.99
(%)
 Buy Now
[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Cheat Sheet For Quick Reference, 1700w, Led Touch Digital Screen, 10 In 1, Customized Temp/time, Nonstick Basket, White

[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Ch...

$129.99
$179.99 (28%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oilless Cooker With 7 Presets, Lcd Digital Touch Screen And Nonstick Detachable Basket,ul Certified,1700w (black)

Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oill...

$73.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature And Time Knob, 4.5 Quart Non-stick Basket,50 Recipes, Ul Certified, 1-year Warranty, 1500w

Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature A...

$59.99
$89.99 (33%)
 Buy Now
Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed Chute, 304 Stainless-steel Fliter, Best Seller Juicer 2021, High Juice Yield, Easy To Clean&100% Bpa-free, 1200w&powerful, Dishwasher Safe, Included Brush

Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed ...

$99.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

$57.56
$62.14 (7%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Presets, Digital Lcd Touch Screen, Nonstick Basket, 1700w, Ul Listed (black)

Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Pres...

$79.99
(%)
 Buy Now
8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, Roast, Rotisserie, Hot Oven Oilless Cooker, 1700w Electric Toaster Oven With Dehydrate, 7 Accessories & 50 Recipes

8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, R...

$139.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All