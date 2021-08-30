Imlie, 30 August Written Update: Dulari’s funny performance

In the latest episode, Aparna cries seeing Aditya’s childhood photos. Aditya asks her to come with him, but Aparna asks him, is he being good son or not. To which Aditya tells her that he did the mistake, so she needs to be the angry on him not on Imlie. He tells her that he misses her even though they are living in same house. He tells her that he is doing these things to not impress his mother, but he misses her.

Listening to Aditya, Aparna cries. Imlie gets ready and waits for Aditya as it already 5 PM. Malini intentionally stops Aditya saying that she had to buy for Imlie from Aparna’s side. But Aditya in a hurry takes Malini home. While taking Malini to home, Satyakam sees them together. Dulari sells her village Durga maa’s sindhur for Rs 20. Tripathis requests her to stop all these things.

Rupali and Meeti bring Imlie; Dulari asks Imlie about Aditya, she tells her he is on his way. Rupali doubts on Malini as she took Aditya purposely. One of their guests says to each other that they are getting late and bored. Then Dulari dances on old songs, everyone enjoys except Aparna and Anu. Aditya and Malini reach home, but Satyakam interrupts them.

Malini tells Imlie that her daddu came and he’s outside. Satyakam took Aditya saying that he’s in a dangerous situation and asks for his help. Imlie tells Malini that their bond is made by Sita mayya and no one can break that. Imlie saw them leaving, Malini calls Aditya to know about the situation. Aditya tells that Satyakam needs his help that’s why he’s with him. Satyakam takes him to a deserted place and shoots him. Imlie senses something bad is happening to Aditya.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

