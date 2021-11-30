Imlie, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Aryan saves Imlie

As the episode starts, Imlie is seen peacefully sleeping on bench, outside her office. Three boys pass by in their car and they pull over as they see Imlie. Imlie gets to her feet and asks them to stay away from her. She picks up a stone and threatens to hit them with it and the boys backs away. One of the boys makes a sudden jump on her, snatches her shawl and sends it flying.

Aryan catches the shawl, wraps it around Imlie. Aryan threatens to kill anyone who will make a move and the boys ask them if he realises who they are. Aryan scans them on his phone and provides them, their whereabouts. As the boys head towards Aryan to confront him, one of them realises that Aryan is the one who trashed the fighter at fight club. They depart to avoid a fight with Aryan.

Malini makes plans to swing by Aditya’s office so that she could see Imlie homeless. On hearing her plans, Dev confronts her and Malini gets emotional. Aryan asks Imlie to stay at his house, till she finds another place to stay and Imlie refuses it. On seeing her insistence, Aryan makes an agreement and tells her she will stay on rent and not for free. Malini sees Imlie together with Aryan and she takes a picture with a puppy, including them in the frame.

The Tripathis are having dinner and Malini shows her photo with the puppy to Aditya. Aditya zooms into see Aryan and Imlie on the photo. The family wonders what Imlie is doing at the office late night and they learn she has been expelled from the hostel as Aditya enquires it. As the episode ends, Arpita and her mother are waiting for the arrival of Aryan to the party and Aryan comes home with Imlie.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

