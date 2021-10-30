Imlie, 30 October 2021, Written Update: Malini reveals her true intentions

As the episode starts, Malini tries to convince Imlie that she isn’t faking her support for her. Imlie tells she has been plotting against her openly till now and she can’t have her stabbed from the back from now on. Rupali Nishanth and Sundar wonder how Malini could change so much, suddenly. Nishant expresses her gratitude to Imlie for changing Malini.

Both Imlie and Aditya stutter as they see each other and Imlie drinks the milk all by herself. Aditya shows her the space that he has cleared in his cupboard and shelves so that Imlie could move in. Aditya decides to talk to Imlie about their new beginnings and he requests her to show trust in her. Imlie asks him if he will trust what she has to say and Aditya knows she is talking about Malini. He asks her to keep Malini away from their talks.

Imlie tries to tell him that Malini hasn’t changed a bit and she is faking her support. Aditya is of the opinion that Malini’s change is genuine as she wasn’t a bad person all along. As their argument heats up, Aditya lashes out at Imlie for not trusting him. Imlie leaves the room in tears and vows she won’t stay with him, until she reveals Malini’s true face to him.

Anu shows her contempt towards Malini for her changed attitude and Malini shockingly reveals that it is just her change of action to plot against Imlie, by showing support for her.

The family is gathered around and Dev hands over the gifts that he brough. Aparna vows to fulfill all responsibilities as a mother-in-law for Imlie’s Karwa Chauth. Aditya walks and tells everyone that he has decided to formally end relationship with family and shows them the divorce papers. As the episode ends, he asks Malini to sign the papers as he already has.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Imlie finally completes her rituals