Imlie, 30th June 2022, Written Update: Aryan's birthday celebration

Today's episode begins with Jyoti asking Imlie about the arrangements. Imlie tells she has made arrangements for dance. Imlie and Aryan dance passionately. Jyoti and Gudiya get jealous. Arpita and Sundar join in the celebration and they dance. Jyoti looks for Kairi. Imlie disguises as Kairi. She dances with Aryan. Gudiya tries to dance with Aryan but Arpita and Sundar drag her away. Nila and Narmada dance the next. Kairi realizes her fake tooth is missing. She searches for it.

Nila lashes out at her for dancing with Aryan. The tooth falls near Harry's wheelchair. He is about to crush it but Aryan picks up the tooth. He asks Imlie to be careful. Narmada looks out for Imlie. Kairi turns to Imlie. Narmada asks her to bring the cake. Imlie tells Aryan that in some time, Jyoti shall be exposed. Nila gets angry and asks Imlie to bring the cake as everyone is hungry. Imlie walks to her room to bring the cake. Aryan thinks if Jyoti is the culprit then he needs to be there with Imlie. Jyoti waits for Imlie to die.

Imlie enters her room and screams. Everyone rushes to her room being paranoid. Imlie bursts in excitement and wishes Aryan a happy birthday. Aryan is happy to see throwback pictures of the family clipped on the wall. Gudiya thinks she looked very cute in her childhood. She appreciates Aryan and describes his relationship with every family member. At last, she introduces Jyoti and proceeds to show everyone a clip. Jyoti gets nervous.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

