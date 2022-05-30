Imlie, 30th May 2022, Written Update: Imlie and Aryan think of adopting a child

Today’s episode begins with Aryan assuring Imlie that they shall always be there for each other. Jyoti walks in and shows her fake concern for Imlie. She hands her abortion pills telling them they are supplements. Nila and Gudiyap provoke Narmada against Imlie saying Imlie got rid of children’s responsibilities and even got Aryan on her side. Narmada gets raged. Jyoti tells Narmada that she has given Imlie some pills to cure her infertility. Nila and Gudiya fume hearing this. Jyoti tells them that she shall win the trust of everyone and then take her revenge.

Jyoti hopes that Imlie takes the infertility pill and becomes infertile forever. Imlie is about to take the medicine and Aryan shows her a card. The medicine drops from Imlie’s hand. Aryan suggests they should adopt a kid from the orphanage. Imlie expresses that she shall discuss this with Narmada and Arpita. Aryan visits an orphanage with Imlie. The kids get a little uneasy seeing them but Imlie comforts them. Aryan proceeds to get the legalities done. At home, Jyoti provokes Narmada telling Imlie is out with Aryan. Narmada is firm Imlie mustn’t have taken the pill.

Jyoti reveals that Imlie wishes to adopt a kid. Narmada gets furious and reaches the orphanage with Jyoti and Gudiya. She believes that Aryan should marry either Jyoti or Gudiya who can give him a kid. Aryan stops Narmada and tells it was his idea to adopt a kid and not Imlie’s. He tells Imlie that should not adopt as the child shall never get a lovable family. They reach home and Imlie breaks down. Jyoti consoles her and asks her to share this with her mother. Jyoti makes sure Imlie consumes the pill. Imlie consumes the pill and Jyoti gets happy thinking she ruined Imlie’s life and Aryan will be hers.

