Imlie, 31st May 2022, Written Update: Imlie learns she is pregnant

Today’s episode begins with Imlie proceeding for Vadsavitri Vrat Pooja with Narmada and Arpita. Narmada taunts Imlie that she must not believe in fasting. Imlie changes the topic and asks if she can perform the parikrama. Arpita asks Gudiya why she is performing the Pooja when she is not married. Nila lashes out at her and tells her she is doing it for Aryan and if Imlie weren’t there, she would have borne Aryan’s child. Imlie lets Gudiya perform the rituals. Imlie feels dizzy and faints.

An old lady checks Imlie and tells her she fainted as she is pregnant. Aryan buys gifts for Imlie. Jyoti asks Aryan why he is talking to himself. Aryan expresses his love and assurance about Imlie to Jyoti. Madhav walks in and lets Aryan know that Imlie and he are performing a sting operation. Aryan thanks him for lending him the information. Jyoti tries to provoke Aryan but she fails. Nila shouts at the lady. The old lady is firm that Imlie is pregnant. They rush Imlie to the hospital. The doctor informs Imlie that she is pregnant.

Arpita informs Narmada that Imlie is pregnant. Imlie thinks of telling Aryan later. She calls Aryan but Jyoti picks up the call. Jyoti fumes on hearing the good news and breaks the frame. Aryan returns home and Imlie walks towards him all gaily. Meanwhile, Imlie smells the leakage of gas. The kitchen sets on fire. Aryan manages to push Imlie out of the kitchen but he struggles in there. Imlie rescues him wearing a blanket. Aryan congratulates Imlie for becoming Bhaskar Times Executive Reporter. Imlie gets him out and they both faint. Narmada and Arpita try to wake them up.

