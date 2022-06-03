Imlie, 3rd June 2022, Written Update: Jyoti plans to entrap Madhav

Today’s episode begins with Imlie’s parrot disturbing Aryan’s sleep. Aryan asks him to go back to his place and not disturb Imlie. Finally, Aryan picks up the parrot and places him outside the room. Jyoti walks towards Aryan and says she felt weird. Aryan assumes it must be the parrot’s squeaking. Jyoti tells him about the time she went to the office and heard about Imlie’s and Madhav’s sting operation. She tells she felt weird how Imlie fell asleep during the operation. Jyoti suggests Imlie must be spiked in her sleep.

The next morning, Aryan insists Imlie that he shall take her to the doctor. Imlie refuses as the tests were conducted a few days back. Aryan tells her she wasn’t well during the sting operation and fell asleep. Imlie tells she had a severe headache and thus, she fell asleep after Madhav gave her the medicine. Aryan is stunned after hearing it. Imlie expresses she doesn’t remember what happened after the operation. Later, Nila scolds Narmada for letting Imlie sit on the ground. Imlie says even Meethi used to work during her pregnancy. Nila asks her to behave like daughter-in-law of the Rathore family and not follow her mother.

Imlie asks Nila not to speak ill about her mother. Nila gets angry as the parrot makes the house dirty. Imlie asks Nila to clean as she wanted to help her and Nila fumes. Jyoti calls Aryan and asks him to question Madhav about the sting operation. Imlie overhears Jyoti’s conversation with Aryan and asks her why she is so interested in the operation. Imlie gets raged and asks Jyoti not to interfere in her life. Later, Imlie asks Madhav not to reveal anything to Aryan as he shall get worried. Nila pours water on the laptop thinking it is Imlie’s but finds it belongs to Gudiya. Jyoti decides to provoke Aryan against Madhav. Imlie warns Nila to be careful or she won’t spare her.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

