Imlie, 4 November 2021, Written Update: Malini comes up with a new plan

Updated on Nov 04, 2021
   
In today’s episode, Malini calls Aditya from her room and everyone rushes there. They find a lot of knives in her room and say the shopkeeper must’ve delivered wrong order. Pankaj tells her to calm down and starts clearing the knives. Malini goes to rest on the bed and gets a cut on her hand. She says thankfully the cut was on her hand, not stomach. Aditya checks up on her and wonders who must’ve done this. 

Radha selects gift hampers for Meethi, Pallavi’s mother and Anu. Malini shows the bangles she bought for the baby. The family does the Dhanteras pooja. Dulari sees the baby’s bangles burning in the lamp. Radha asks where did the original gold bangles go then. Anu asks Meethi what noises are coming from her room and Meethi says she left the window open. Meethi goes in and shows Satyakam the gift and opens the box to see baby’s bangles. 

Tripathi family gets a photo of Meethi holding bangles with Satyakam. Malini asks Imlie if she sent the bangles to her mother and she denies. Malini tells she didn’t expect Imlie to stoop so low. Adi tells her that Imlie would never do such things. Malini wonders why this drama didn’t separate Imlie and Adi. Imlie calls Anu and tells her she needs to speak with Meethi, but Anu cuts the call. Adi asks Imlie if she knew Satyakam was back, and Imlie denies. Imlie tells him that the reason why their relationship is bitter, is because of Malini, but he will never believe her.

