Imlie, 5 November 2021, Written Update: Did Satyakam kidnap Malini?

In today’s episode, Radha asks Aparna if Imlie would send the bangles to her family. Aparna denies. Aparna assigns Diwali’s work to Imlie, Rupali and Nishant. Anu opens Mithi’s room and informs Malini that Satyakam and Mithi escaped through the window. Imlie slips from the chair and Adi holds her and asks her if she’s fine. Imlie tells she tied the chandelier’s rope tightly and it won’t open until someone forcefully opens it. Dulari notices Malini staring at Imlie and asks her why she’s staring at her.

Malini draws rangoli around the chandelier and Imlie asks her if she stole the bangles. Malini tells her she will take Adi back through the baby. Rupali comes and asks what they’re discussing. Mithi brings Satyakam to the Tripathi household, and Imlie alerts them so they enter via back door. Malini opens the chandelier’s rope and it falls down and breaks. Malini yells for help as she is stuck behind the fire. Nishant extinguishes the fire and Imlie switches on the light. Adi finds Satyakam and Malini missing and asks Mithi if he kidnapped Malini. Mithi says she bought Satyakam, so he could apologise and make things right.

Adi says Satyakam shot him twice and Imlie supports him. Pankaj and Nishant tell Adi to not blame Imlie and find Malini. Imlie asks Mithi if Satyakam actually kidnapped Malini and Mithi says he would never harm a pregnant lady. Adi and Imlie argue and he tells her let them stick to their version of truth, and then let’s see who wins.

