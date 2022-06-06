Imlie, 6th June 2022, Written Update: Aryan gets more suspicious about Madhav

Today’s episode begins with Madhav falling down while holding a broken chair. Imlie gets concerned and asks if he is fine. Aryan gets raged seeing this and holds Madhav’s collar. Imlie stops him and asks the reason behind his reaction, Aryan told her he thought Madhav shall hurt her. Imlie apologizes to Madhav on behalf of Aryan. Imlie confronts Aryan for his act. Aryan tells her she trusts anyone very easily. Imlie asks him the reason behind Aryan’s partiality towards Madhav in the office. Aryan says he didn’t deserve appreciation as he is a newbie.

Aryan calls Jyoti and asks her to bring the CCTV footage where Madhav is buying sleeping pills for Imlie. Imlie is dejected with Aryan. She hopes Aryan does not ask her about the sting operation night. Aryan thinks to himself how he shall find answers if Imlie is pregnant and he is infertile. They both utter together that they do not wish to argue. Aryan asks her out on a date but Imlie refuses. Aryan kisses her cheek. Imlie expresses that she wishes to attend the office as Madhav needs her help. Aryan tells Madhav shall frame the report by himself and leaves.

Imlie tells the family that she wishes her baby to have qualities of each one of them and narrates their best qualities. Nila walks with Gudiya and shouts at Imlie for she didn’t take their name. At lunch, they try to provoke Imlie against Aryan. Imlie warns them not to speak against Aryan. Jyoti suggests Imlie call Madhav home if she cannot attend the office. Aryan learns that Madhav went to his house. Imlie gets scared seeing someone’s shadow. Aryan rushes to her and notices a man in the hall. Aryan grabs his collar and Jyoti stops him. Jyoti tells him he is her ex-husband and Aryan leaves his collar.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 2nd June 2022, Written Update: Jyoti instigates Aryan against Imlie