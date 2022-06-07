Imlie, 7th June 2022, Written Update: Jyoti plans to kill Imlie

Today’s episode begins with Aryan holding Harry’s collar thinking he tried to harm Imlie. Jyoti tells Aryan that he is her ex-husband. At the same time, Madhav arrives to meet Imlie. Aryan leaves Harry and tells Imlie was scared seeing his shadow outside her room. Jyoti tells Aryan that Harry didn’t go there and he must have seen Madhav’s shadow instead. Jyoti blackmails Harry to kill Imlie. Aryan notices Madhav in Imlie’s room and gets angry. Imlie stops Aryan from hitting Madhav and makes him learn she invited him. Harry tells Jyoti that it is wrong to kill someone.

Jyoti makes him understand that he needs to kill Imlie if he wishes freedom. Aryan vents out his anger and tells Imlie that Madhav doesn’t deserve to be her friend. Madhav requests Imlie and Aryan not to fight because of him. Madhav leaves and Imlie confronts Aryan. Aryan tries to bang his hand on the table and Imlie stops him. She tells Aryan that she shall cry if he hurts himself. Imlie asks Aryan the reason behind his angst towards Madhav. Suddenly, Imlie hears the screeching of Mirchi and she rushes out. Jyoti kills Mirchi.

Imlie gets emotional and cries hugging Aryan for not being able to find Mirchi. Aryan orders her to cover a social media event at 8 AM and send the report by 12PM. Aryan and Imlie get romantic. Aryan asks her to ping him after 6PM. At night, Aryan is busy working and Imlie reminds him about the time limit. Aryan kisses Imlie’s cheeks and asks her to sleep. Aryan hears the breaking of glass and rushes out. He witnesses Jyoti. The glass pricks his hand and Jyoti brings the bandage. Jyoti indirectly suggests he investigate Madhav. Aryan wishes for Jyoti’s and Harry’s togetherness. Imlie thinks of her union with Aryan as Imlie will die the next day.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

