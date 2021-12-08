Imlie, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Aryan reveals his sorrows to Imlie

As the episode starts, Aryan approaches Imlie and asks her if she will be able to attend a meeting with him. Imlie agrees to go with him and Aryan asks her to dress properly as the meeting is important to him. Meanwhile, Aditya and Imlie are on a countdown to their wedding anniversary and just as it’s midnight, they convey their anniversary wishes, looking at each other’s photo.

Next morning, Malini takes blessings from the family as it is her last day at the Tripathis. She makes a request to attend celebrations later the day so she could see the family happily together for one last time and Aditya agrees to it.

Imlie shows up dressed in a traditional saree as they are about to leave for the meeting. As Aryan questions her dressing, Imlie gives him proper answers. Aryan’s mother is impressed by Imlie and hopes for Aryan to get a wife like her.

Aryan is annoyed as Imlie doesn’t respond to his questions on their way to the meeting. Aryan asks Imlie to get out of the car and he takes off leaving Imlie out in the rain in the middle of the road. Imlie breaks down in tears and after a while Aryan returns. He lashes out at Imlie and asks her if she thinks she is the only one that has been hurt. He tells her he knows exactly how it is to lose a person. He asks her to get the control of her life and decide her own fate; he asks her to get in the car if she wants to do it.

Aparna meets Aryan’s mother at the temple and unknowingly they talk to each other about Imlie and somehow the latter gets the idea to make Imlie her daughter-in-law. As the episode ends, the Tripathis are busy preparing for the celebrations.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Aryan vows to take revenge on Aditya