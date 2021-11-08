Imlie, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Imlie lashes out at Aditya

As the episode starts, Aditya asks Malini, who needs to be gone from the house. Malini tells Aditya that it is Imlie who needs to be gone from the house as she as she isn’t safe with her. She tells Aditya, Imlie has considered her child as her competition and she tries to tell him and it was Imlie who shot her. Aditya doesn’t believe her and he tells her the same.

Aditya is consoled by Rupali and Nishant as he has a hard time to believe in Imlie or Malini. Nishant and Rupali ask him to trust Imlie and he reminds them how Imlie has been refusing to accept the fact that Malini won’t be a problem between them. Aditya tells them he needs to talk to Imlie before he can make a decision.

Anu and Malini are about to leave the house and the family asks them why they are leaving. Anu tells them her daughter isn’t safe in the house with Imlie. Malini tries to tell them it was Imlie who shot her and the family doesn’t believe her. The family steps up to defend Imlie. Anu tells them they don’t need their faith and they only need Aditya’s and asks him what he believes in.

Aditya tells them he needs to talk to Imlie about it before he can decide what to believe in. Imlie is angry that Aditya hasn’t believed in her yet and she loses control. She asks if he wants to ask her, if she tried to kill Malini and her child. Aditya asks to answer a question and be done with it. As the episode ends, Imlie asks him how he will believe her as he hasn’t believed anything that she has told him in the past.

