Imlie, 8th June 2022, Written Update: Imlie defends Madhav

Today’s episode begins with Imlie reaching the venue of a children’s cultural event. She asks Raghu why he came instead of Madhav to accompany her. He lets Imlie know that Madhav was busy working. The event starts and the reporters ask Imlie the questions. A reporter asks Imlie whether becoming a reporter was her dream. Imlie replies that it wasn’t her dream but she has worked hard to become one. Harry calls Jyoti and asks her how he is supposed to shoot Imlie when cameras are covering her.

Jyoti threatens him to kill Imlie. Another reporter asks Imlie what she must be her alternative career. As Imlie is about to answer, Harry fires a bullet. The bullet misses Imlie and the kids get paranoid. Everyone starts running and panicking. Imlie hides under the table with the children. Later, the children let their mothers know that Imlie saved them. The police tell Imlie that they will need to interrogate as the bullet was for her. Aryan watches Madhav and thinks he needs to know the truth from her.

Aryan asks Madhav what happened during the night of the sting operation. Madhav informs him that Imlie suffered from an injury during the operation night. Aryan gets infuriated as Madhav does not reveal the truth. Aryan asks the police to arrest Madhav. Imlie reaches the office. Aryan blames Madhav for intoxicating Imlie while she fell asleep on the mission. The policemen are about to arrest Madhav but Imlie asks them to stop. She tells the police that Madhav didn’t do anything wrong. Imlie gets angry with Aryan and lets him know that a woman understands when someone touches them badly.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

