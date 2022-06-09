Imlie, 9th June 2022, Written Update: Imlie learns about Aryan’s condition

Today’s episode begins with Imlie confronting Aryan and telling him she would have felt the bad touch as a woman. Imlie defends Madhav and rages at Aryan. Imlie apologizes to Madhav on behalf of Aryan. Back at home, Imlie asks Aryan the reason behind his insecurity and angst towards Madhav. Aryan shows his medical report to Imlie. Imlie is shocked to learn that Aryan is infertile. Imlie tells Aryan that this report cannot be true. Aryan lets her know that he confirmed the results with two labs.

Imlie is in turmoil as she cannot understand how she got pregnant. Aryan tells her that Madhav is the father of the baby. Imlie tells this is impossible. Aryan tells her that Madhav drugged her with sleeping pills during the night of the sting operation. Imlie replies that she knows her body well and Madhav didn’t do anything wrong with her. Aryan thinks she is denial. He tells Imlie that he shall kill Madhav. Imlie asks him to cross her dead body before he kills Madhav. Aryan learns that someone tried to shoot Imlie at the event. He confronts Imlie about this but she behaves stubborn and tells him that she is fine.

Aryan tells her that he is her boss and should inform him being a professional. Imlie taunts him for blaming Madhav and asks him not to talk about professionalism. Jyoti practices mourning Imlie’s death. Aryan returns home teary and Jyoti rejoices thinking Imlie is dead. She gets dejected knowing she is alive. Imlie prays to God to reconcile her differences with Aryan. She thinks someone has tampered the results and gets adamant about finding the culprit. Aryan tells Jyoti that he should trust Imlie and Madhav.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Imlie, 8th June 2022, Written Update: Imlie defends Madhav