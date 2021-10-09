Imlie, 9th October 2021, Written Update: Malini’s plans fail

As the episode starts, Aditya is in a hurry to his office and he asks Imlie if she isn’t going to college. Imlie tells him she has taken a day off and she is planning to organise a pampering party for everyone. Just as Aditya leaves, Malini is in a hurry to go with him and Aparna and Radha stop her and ask her to take a day off and relax with them. Malini realises that it is one of Imlie’s plans to make her stay.

Anu has invited all her friends to her house and they ask her if she hired a new maid on seeing Meethi. Dev addresses her as the mother of his child. Dev asks them why they have gathered in the house rather than the club and they reveal their plans to have knitting lessons.

Aditya reminds Imlie to give Malini her medicines on time and Malini who hears it through a parallel phone is annoyed as Aditya called Imlie to check on her. Everyone is seen enjoying the pampering party and Malini is annoyed by it. Imlie tries to give Malini her tablets and Malini refuses to take them on purpose.

Anu snatches away Meethi’s needle work when it is time to show the knitting instructor their results and she end’s being a joke in front of her friends for it. Aditya returns from office angrily when he learns about the changes that the management has made in his work and Malini tells him she forgot to take the medicine hoping that he might lash out on Imlie. Her plans backfire as Imlie already gave medicine, mixed in her juice. As the episode ends, Imlie is happy that she was able to give Malini the proper care she deserves for the child.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

