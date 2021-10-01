Imlie, October 1, 2021, Written Update: Anu tries to humiliate Meethi

As the episode starts, City College and Greenwood College are chosen as the finalists in Hindi debate competition. City College chooses Imlie as their competitor. The topic for the date is Intelligence or Emotions. Imlie chooses intelligence over emotions and she recalls how she made the decision when she came to know about Malini’s pregnancy.

She tells everyone emotions are like a river which keep changing its course, while intelligence is more of a mountain which is steady as it comes. Imlie gets a huge round of applause from everyone. Anu sends away all the servants from her house and tells Meethi to look after the work from now on.

Aditya is in a hurry to get to Imlie. Malini tells Radha about her wish to have street food. As Aditya passes by them, Radha requests Aditya to take Malini to the restaurant and Aditya tells them he has to get Imlie from college. Malini tells Aditya there will be a college van to drop her and she will go home by herself.

Imlie declines an offer for a ride from her friends and later from a college van and she tells them her husband will come to pick her. Imlie calls Aditya but Malini is the one who picks up the phone and she doesn’t talk to her. Malini asks Aditya to take her on a drive so that he won’t reach Imlie. Imlie walks back home, while Malini and Aditya are on the drive.

Meethi is worried about Imlie and she decides to call Aditya. Anu stops her from calling him and shows her the photo of Malini with Aditya. Anu tells her she must have taken advantage of Aditya just like that night. As the episode ends, Meethi prays to Sita to keep Imlie away from trouble.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

