Imlie, October 2, 2021, Written Update: Imlie reaches home by herself

As the episode starts, Imlie is still wandering around the road and she comes across a bus stop where there are a bunch of prostitutes waiting for their customers. Imlie doesn’t realise and she innocently asks them what they are doing there. As she sees them being taken away by their customers, Imlie thinks that they are being taken by their husbands.

Meanwhile, Aditya and Malini reach home and as Aditya looks for Imlie, Malini purposely engages him in a ritual that Harish tells her to do. Imlie is now alone in the bus stop and a guy approaches her. Innocent Imlie doesn’t realise his intentions and takes the ride offer and she thanks her goddess for helping her out. After a while she notices that the guy is taking the wrong route and he starts talking inappropriately with her. Imlie now realises that he isn't as innocent as she thought and wonders how she will escape from it.

She makes the sound of a police siren and diverts to the main road. Imlie reaches her home and she goes straight into the house. As Imlie reaches home, she gets into a fight with the guy and the family rushes to save her. Imlie is heartbroken as she sees Aditya with his hands tied with Malini.

Rupali consoles Imlie regarding what happened to her and tells her it was Aditya’s fault. Aparna interferes and tells Imlie that she will have to decide what role she will be playing in Aditya’s child’s life. As Imlie is preparing food for Malini, Aditya apologises for what happened and Imlie is in no mood to talk to him. He asks Imlie if she will go on date with him, and she agrees to it unwillingly. As the episode ends, Malini is seen over hearing their plans.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

